Archer Investment Corp Sells 500 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.2% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 16.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 24.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 56,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.02. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

