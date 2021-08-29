Archer Investment Corp Reduces Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UOCT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth about $210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 81.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 27.5% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74.

