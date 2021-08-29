Archer Investment Corp Purchases 95 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,529,020,000 after purchasing an additional 786,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.69 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

