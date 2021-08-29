Archer Investment Corp Purchases 1,583 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.59.

