Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 106.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $277.28 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $287.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.60.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

