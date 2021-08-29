Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.15. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.15.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $260,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,887 shares of company stock worth $668,905. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 540,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

