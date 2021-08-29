Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.97 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.05.

NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 378,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,347. The firm has a market cap of $198.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

