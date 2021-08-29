Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.35. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

