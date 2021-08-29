Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

