Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Palladium Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 890,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $121,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,640,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $224,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 107,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 161,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

