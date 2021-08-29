Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $249.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post sales of $249.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.00 million and the lowest is $228.29 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $148.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $874.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $838.98 million to $905.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.66 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,971 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $34,175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

