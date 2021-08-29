Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.32. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,353,000 after purchasing an additional 556,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $15.02. 1,533,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,025. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

