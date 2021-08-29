Appen Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:APX)

Appen Limited (ASX:APX) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
About Appen
