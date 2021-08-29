Appen Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:APX)

Appen Limited (ASX:APX) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

