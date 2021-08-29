Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) were up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.33 and last traded at $76.01. Approximately 15,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 285,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.
AMEH has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.
In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth $891,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $334,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
