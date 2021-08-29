Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) were up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.33 and last traded at $76.01. Approximately 15,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 285,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

AMEH has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth $891,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $334,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.