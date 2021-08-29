APENFT (NFT) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $49.63 million and $143.80 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

