Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ANZUU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 30th. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I had issued 42,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $420,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ANZUU opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANZUU. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $7,849,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $4,741,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $12,090,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

