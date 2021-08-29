Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce $447.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $441.07 million and the highest is $454.30 million. Angi reported sales of $389.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGI. Truist cut their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

ANGI stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.92. Angi has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

