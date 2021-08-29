Anaplan (PLAN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) will post its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect Anaplan to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Anaplan to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLAN stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

