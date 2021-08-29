Analyzing VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) & FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -2.34% -6.74% -2.84% FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A

This table compares VIA optronics and FTC Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million 1.16 -$4.13 million N/A N/A FTC Solar $187.35 million 4.87 -$15.92 million N/A N/A

VIA optronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTC Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VIA optronics and FTC Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 FTC Solar 0 2 5 1 2.88

VIA optronics presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.46%. FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $14.56, suggesting a potential upside of 34.59%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than FTC Solar.

Summary

FTC Solar beats VIA optronics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

