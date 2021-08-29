Analyzing Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Romeo Power alerts:

18.8% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Gentherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Romeo Power and Gentherm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Gentherm 2 0 2 0 2.00

Romeo Power currently has a consensus price target of $10.18, suggesting a potential upside of 107.65%. Gentherm has a consensus price target of $87.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.74%. Given Romeo Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Gentherm.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08% Gentherm 10.50% 22.38% 13.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Gentherm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 71.67 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -9.07 Gentherm $913.10 million 3.19 $59.69 million $2.29 38.42

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gentherm beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products. The Medical segment includes global power technologies business, and research and development division. The company was founded by Lon E. Bell in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.