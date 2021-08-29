Analyzing NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Verra Mobility 0.08% 16.49% 3.65%

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Verra Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,170.44 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $393.59 million 6.48 -$4.58 million $0.32 49.06

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextPlay Technologies and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verra Mobility 0 1 3 0 2.75

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.84%. Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.89%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Risk & Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats NextPlay Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities. The company was founded on August 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

