Analyzing ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICL Group and Save Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICL Group $5.04 billion 1.77 $11.00 million $0.20 34.90 Save Foods $230,000.00 94.65 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

ICL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of ICL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Save Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ICL Group and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICL Group 6.98% 9.56% 4.09% Save Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ICL Group and Save Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICL Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICL Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential downside of 11.65%. Given ICL Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ICL Group is more favorable than Save Foods.

Summary

ICL Group beats Save Foods on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

