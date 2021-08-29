Analyzing Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco BBVA Argentina has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Esquire Financial and Banco BBVA Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco BBVA Argentina 1 1 0 0 1.50

Esquire Financial presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.99%. Given Esquire Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than Banco BBVA Argentina.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esquire Financial and Banco BBVA Argentina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $53.28 million 3.82 $12.62 million $1.65 15.74 Banco BBVA Argentina $1.86 billion 0.45 $142.73 million $0.83 4.98

Banco BBVA Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. Banco BBVA Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esquire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and Banco BBVA Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 26.85% 12.63% 1.67% Banco BBVA Argentina 8.27% 10.10% 1.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Banco BBVA Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Banco BBVA Argentina on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products. The small and medium-sized companies business focuses on local private-sector companies. The CIB business covers global transaction services and global markets solutions such as risk management and securities brokerage, long term financing products as well as project finance and syndicated loans, and corporate finance services. The company was founded on October 14, 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.