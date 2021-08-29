Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 716

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 716 ($9.35).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

LON SGE traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 742.40 ($9.70). 2,916,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,688. The company has a market cap of £7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.52. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 754.99 ($9.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 705.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

