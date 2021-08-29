Analysts Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) PT at $133.50

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $131.31 on Thursday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

