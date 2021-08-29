Analysts Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) PT at $179.70

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.51. 786,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,112. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $178.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

