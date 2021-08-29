Analysts Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDELY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

HDELY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

