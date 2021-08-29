Analysts Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT at $23.51

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.55. 6,450,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,155,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.45 and a beta of 2.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 126,379 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $167,570,000 after acquiring an additional 313,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 39,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.