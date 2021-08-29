Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price at $405.19

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $417.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Generac by 78.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,002.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $437.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

