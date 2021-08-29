Analysts Set Expectations for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2024 earnings at $9.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

NYSE:MAA opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $196.44.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

