Analysts Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Target Price at $8.64

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Endo International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Endo International by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 87,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Endo International by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Endo International stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.32. 7,331,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,540,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.