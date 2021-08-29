Analysts Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) PT at $26.75

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $730.31 million, a PE ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 202,344 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220,449 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

