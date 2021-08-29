Analysts Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Price Target at $11.89

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 391,786 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $1,642,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% in the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,585,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,959. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 4.76. Antero Resources has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $15.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. Analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

