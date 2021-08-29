Analysts Set ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $22.14

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.

ADTN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 69,804 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADTN stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. 340,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,604. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. Research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.