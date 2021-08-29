Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce sales of $4.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.94 billion to $19.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $19.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after buying an additional 2,166,802 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $79,694,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after buying an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.66. The company had a trading volume of 805,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,211. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

