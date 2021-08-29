Analysts Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Announce $4.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.44 and the highest is $4.45. KLA posted earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $19.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.74 to $19.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.64 to $21.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $382,619.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Torray LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $9.18 on Friday, hitting $342.93. The company had a trading volume of 692,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

