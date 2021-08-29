Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $762.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will post $762.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $740.90 million to $786.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $623.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.14.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.35. 287,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,701. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.46.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

