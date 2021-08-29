Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biomerica.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biomerica by 2,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

BMRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 57,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,985. The company has a market cap of $52.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

