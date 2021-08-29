Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce $103.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.30 million and the lowest is $101.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $83.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $418.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.40 million to $431.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $472.93 million, with estimates ranging from $452.80 million to $502.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,132.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $203,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,558. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. 210,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $926.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

