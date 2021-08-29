Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $445.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post sales of $445.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $442.30 million. Koppers reported sales of $437.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Koppers stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $707.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93. Koppers has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Koppers by 31.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 5.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.