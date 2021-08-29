Analysts Anticipate Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. 9,832,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

