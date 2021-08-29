Analysts Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Horizon posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. 3,685,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

