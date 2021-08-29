Analysts Anticipate CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Million

Brokerages expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to post sales of $3.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.51 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted sales of $4.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $24.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $33.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $49.22 million, with estimates ranging from $42.20 million to $56.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 27,900 shares of the company were exchanged. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

