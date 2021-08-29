American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Up 114.7% in August

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the July 29th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AMYZF opened at 1.11 on Friday. American Manganese has a 1-year low of 0.13 and a 1-year high of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.92.
American Manganese Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.