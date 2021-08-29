American Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 61,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. 68,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

