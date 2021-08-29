American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,270 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,662,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,089.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,435,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,318. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.73.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.