American Financial Advisors LLC Has $27.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 3.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $27,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 651,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,843,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.70. 369,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,183. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $253.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

