American Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.78 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 2.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $15,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.39. 44,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,187. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $136.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.15.

