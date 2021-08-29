American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

