American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.40% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $51,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.